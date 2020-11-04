Exclusive: Ali Fazal talks about Richa Chadha’s legal battle with Payal Ghosh

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were to tie the knot in the summer of 2020 but the pandemic caused an indefinite delay in the plans. Talking about that, Ali Fazal said that they are happy in their current space but are looking forward to a wedding as soon as they can celebrate with their close friends and family.

He also spoke of the controversy that was caused when Payal Ghosh took Richa’s name while accusing Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. Following the comment, Richa filed a suit against Payal for defamation and slander that ended with an unconditional apology from Ghosh.

Ali stood by Richa through this and supported her in every way possible. He said he cannot speak of her because she’s a person of her own, but his support for her is constant. He further added that they had a personal tragedy in their family and Richa too stood by him through that.

He then went on to say that they both are artists and will continue to ask questions no matter what. It’s their hard work that they have reached so far and no matter what controversy comes their way, their focus will always being delivering well on the screen.

Watch the full episode now.