Every History-Making Moment Made During the 2020 Election

Stephanie Byers:

After winning the election for Kansas House of Representatives, District 86, the former public school teacher became the state’s first openly transgender lawmaker.

“It’s an affirmation on humanity,” Byers told KWCH. “The fact that we were able to do this. That the People of the House District 86 elected me. They voted for me. And they were the ones that chose to not let my gender identity become an issue, that really said, ‘What we care about is, you know, what you can do to help us in those areas that we find important around our kitchen tables.'”