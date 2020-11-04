Erica Mena Splits From Safaree Samuels? He Tags Their House as ‘Divorce Court’

Instagram

The ‘Love and Hip Hop’ couple have reportedly gone their separate ways as he declares his plan to end 2020 as a bachelor and tags their house as a ‘divorce court.’

–

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels are seemingly heading for divorce after just one year of marriage. The video vixen-turned-reality TV star is rumored to part ways with her husband after he tagged their house as a “divorce court.”

Safaree was all smiles as he flaunted his abs and flashy ride while posing in front of their house in a new Instagram photo. “Bachelor!! Ending 2020 right!!” so he declared.

<br />

On Twitter, he additionally wrote, “I think the block feature on the iPhone is its best feature. it brings such peace & serenity. Great way to keep jack a**es away. Thank you Steve Jobs!!” He added in a couple of cryptic tweets, “biggest regret [angry face]” and “pathetic.”

Meanwhile, Erica deleted an Instagram video of Safaree with their daughter. In her newest post, she wrote, “No cocky $hit, ain’t too many like me. [smirk] Like I do every year.” She then reminded her followers of her upcoming 33rd birthday, “Nov 8 count down.”

The breakup rumors came a couple of months after Erica posted a passionate message to defend her husband after he was called “corny.” She wrote, “When a man is legitimately confident with himself, when a man enjoys life and enjoys making the best out of things, dances because he feels good inside, says what he wants to say because he means it and is really a good all-around man…why is that corny for y’all females?”

She added, “It’s sad that there are a lot of females who are quick to call a man out his name or the female who goes after men who are happy with themselves. So they’re bitter inside ’cause they give their all to a man that can’t love themselves.”

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels, 39, exchanged wedding vows in October 2019 at the Legacy Castle in New Jersey after less than a year of engagement. They welcomed a baby girl in February this year. She also has a son from a previous relationship with rapper Raul Conde.

A few months into the Covid-19 lockdown, Erica and Safaree were rumored to be broke after they joined pay-per-view social media OnlyFans.

She vehemently denied their alleged financial crisis. “Keep that in mind every time y’all think someone is broke just for adding another just because way of getting coin,” she said before quipping, “We so broke So don’t forget to subscribe Y’all!”