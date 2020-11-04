Erica Mena Shares The First Photos Of Her & Safaree’s Baby Girl

Back in February Safaree and Erica Mena welcomed their baby girl and they have pretty much kept her identity hidden until now.

On Wednesday, Erica Mena took to Instagram to share the first photos of her and Safaree’s baby girl Safire Majesty Samuels. In the photos, their baby girl looks absolutely adorable as she rocks a black and white leopard print outfit with the head wrap to match.

Erica captioned the photos and said, “The BEST part of 2020…My Safire Majesty.”

Safaree first revealed their daughter’s first name on Sunday when he shared a photo of him on a 4-wheeler motorcycle in front of his baby’s stroller. He said, “Safaree and Safire talking about 11/6/20 this Friday…she’s wit whatever!”

Erica’s decision to share the photo of their baby girl comes after she can Safaree have sparked breakup rumors once again. As we previously reported, earlier today Safaree shared a photo of himself and referred to himself as a bachelor, and said that he was ending 2020 off right, and he also tagged divorce court in the photo.

Shortly after, Erica shared a photo of herself and stated that no man could ever stop her. While Safaree let his Twitter fingers to the talking and tweeted the words ” biggest regret,” “pathetic” and said that the block feature was the best feature on an iPhone.

Only time will tell what is going on in the Samuel household, but their baby girl Safire is extremely beautiful.

