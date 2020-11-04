EFF, Pharmacy Direct reach agreement over TERS money for workers

Julius Malema and the newly launched EFF Labour Desk sprung into action with a visit to the offices of Pharmacy Direct on Wednesday.

The EFF’s newly launched Labour Desk sprung into action with a visit to the offices of Pharmacy Direct on Wednesday.

The party, led by its president Julius Malema, went to the company demanding it pay workers outstanding Temporary Employer Relief Scheme (TERS) monies.

TERS is part of a government relief fund initiated through the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

Malema and his entourage, which included the EFF Labour Desk’s Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, met with the Pharmacy Direct CEO Gavie Erasmus.

“Upon meeting with the EFF, the CEO unreservedly apologised to the workers for the attitude and conduct he displayed towards them, which was captured on video.

“The EFF and Pharmacy Direct, with the workers of Pharmacy Direct, amicably agreed that the money paid out from the TERS should be returned by Pharmacy Direct to the Department of Employment and Labour.

“Also, that the employees whose identity numbers were used to claim the money from TERS must be duly accredited. This agreement was arrived at in accordance with the below-stated directive by the minister of employment and labour [Thulas Nxesi],” said Malema.

He added individual workers, who were affected by the pandemic, would claim their money and the company would help them to claim it.

Malema said the EFF, Pharmacy Direct and workers have put the matter in question to rest.

Erasmus said when the TERS funding was announced, Pharmacy Direct had applied for relief to maintain its operational integrity.

“As the company was deemed an essential service, delivering chronic medication to hundreds of thousands of South Africans monthly, maintaining operational integrity was expected to put the company in financial distress given the restrictions applied by the national lockdown and the need for employee transportation and significantly increased health and safety measures.

“In doing so, Pharmacy Direct was able to continue paying its staff full salaries and operate at maximum efficiency to ensure the health and wellness of its customer base was maintained over these unprecedented and uncertain times,” he added.

“The company did this with employees’ financial security in mind. Although employees were receiving full salaries, they were of the impression that the TERS funding would also be paid to them, in addition to their salaries,” Erasmus said.

Meanwhile, Malema warned the company EFF MPs would return for an oversite visit on other issues raised by the workers.

“We reiterate our call for all companies that have claimed the UIF for their employees to pay workers what is due to them immediately.

“We further call on all workers across the country to contact the EFF to alert us of companies that have not paid the UIF, and we will pay them a special warm visit,” he warned.