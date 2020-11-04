DWTS’ Lindsay Arnold Reveals Her Baby Girl’s Name

“That show has been a part of my life for eight years now, so it is definitely crazy not being there this season,” she mentioned. “But I’m also over the moon excited about this next chapter in my life and will have so much fun cheering on my friends all season long!”

Of course, the first-time mom gushed over her husband for his support throughout her pregnancy. She told E! News that he helped her “remain calm through all the changes going on in the world and in my body.”

Lindsay also expressed her excitement over her baby girl, saying, “I cannot wait to be her biggest fan in everything she does!”

From the looks of her latest social media posts, it’s clear the DWTS pro already is.