Donald Trump falsely claims he’s ‘won’ US election in bizarre White House victory speech

Donald Trump said he would go to the US Supreme Court, claiming there was a “massive fraud” in the election.

The President made a string of incendiary claims in a speech at the White House to his assembled family and supporters before votes had been counted.

Despite the lack of a result, Trump claimed: “This is a fraud on the American public, this is an embarrassment to our country.

“We were getting ready to win this election – frankly we did win this election.

“So our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation. This is a very big moment.”

Trump continued: “This is a major fraud on our nation.

“We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we will be going to the US Supreme Court, we want all voting to stop.

“We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4am and add them to the list.”

Trump’s statement followed an earlier comment on social media where he said “they” are trying to “steal” the election.

He could still win by the normal channels, but has clearly decided to throw the contest into disarray before it’s over.

Earlier, his challenger Joe Biden said he’s still in it to win it.

He told supporters: “As I’ve said all along, it’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election, that’s the decision of the American people.

“But I’m optimistic about this outcome and I want to thank every one of you who came out and voted in this election.”