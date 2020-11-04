Donald Trump claims Democrats ‘finding Biden votes all over the place’, files lawsuit in Michigan and Pennsylvania

US President Donald Trump ‘s campaign has filed lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania, asking both states to halt the counting of votes.

It comes as Mr Trump claims Democrats are “finding Biden votes all over the place” as his lead slips in key seats in the race to the White House. There is no evidence to support this claim.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien also said the president would formally request a Wisconsin recount, until it receives “meaningful access” to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, citing “irregularities in several Wisconsin counties”.

CNN has projected Joe Biden has won Wisconsin.

As counting resumes on the day after the US election , the contest between Mr Trump and his rival Mr Biden is becoming increasingly tight in the three crucial states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

The President sent a flurry of tweets this morning, with Twitter immediately blocking some for potentially containing misleading information.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely & historically wrong,” Trump said in a now-censored tweet.

“How come every they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?”

He said Biden votes were being found “all over the place” in the key battlegrounds of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

“They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Biden has been more reserved, tweeting only once, saying: “We won’t rest until everyone’s vote is counted.”

His camp says they are very confident victory is in sight.

Campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said that Mr Biden only needs “three or four more” states to get him to the required 270 electoral college votes, and that the team is currently regarding it as a “foregone conclusion”.

She said that the Georgia race is still “a toss-up”, with ballots expected to be reported “pretty soon” today. On the other hand, she said the contest for North Carolina is likely to “go down to the wire”, and that a result could take several days.

In pictures: Tension as key states continue ballot count in US election

“Last night the President of the United States falsely claimed that he had won this race and then demanded that votes stopped being counted,” Ms O’Malley Dillon said.

“The American people get to pick their president; the president does not get to pick the people whose votes get counted.

“But let’s be extremely clear about something: if Donald Trump got his wish and we stopped counting ballots right now, Vice President Joe Biden would be the next President of the United States.”

Last night, Mr Trump called the election a “fraud on the American public” and claimed he had won overall despite not all votes having been counted.