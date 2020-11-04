Diego Maradona undergoes successful brain surgery

Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona underwent successful brain surgery for a subdural hematoma on Tuesday after being admitted to the hospital the day prior.

Maradona was admitted to the hospital on Monday with anemia, depression and dehydration. An MRI on Tuesday revealed the hematoma.

“I was able to evacuate the hematoma successfully and Diego tolerated the surgery very well,” Leopoldo Luque, Maradona’s neurosurgeon and personal physician, told reporters, according to ESPN. “Diego is under control. He has a small drain [to remove fluid] that we are planning to take out tomorrow. His stay at the hospital will depend on his evolution. But the start of his recovery was great. The way he reacted after the surgery is promising.”

The Argentinian currently manages Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata, but hasn’t been at the team’s training sessions out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19.

Maradona is considered one of the best soccer players to ever take the field. He led Argentina to a World Cup title in 1986 and won the Serie A title during the 1989-90 season.

The 60-year-old has battled multiple health issues since hanging up his cleats in 1997. He was admitted to the hospital last year with internal bleeding and in 2018 passed out at the World Cup in Russia. In 2004, he was hospitalized with heart and respiratory problems and also has undergone two gastric bypass surgeries on top of receiving treatment for alcohol abuse.