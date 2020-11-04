Deets about Katrina Kaif’s most expensive car revealed

Katrina Kaif slowly made her way up the ladder of success and today she is considered to be one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. The actress has wowed the audience several times with her presence on the big screen and her massive fan following only seems to be growing every year. Katrina recently became an entrepreneur too as she started her own make-up brand.

So much success also got with it money and fame and the actress owns some of the most expensive things stars have.

The actress is a proud owner of a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue LWB which is owned by actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and more. The price of the sleek yet sturdy beast is a whopping Rs 2.37 crore. This car is also the most expensive ride the actress owns. Keep watching this space for more on Bollywood.