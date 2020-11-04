Deepika Padukone’s ex-manager Karishma Prakash resigns from Kwan

After the CBI took over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation, several other outfits like the ED and NCB got involved as well. The NCB questioned several Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. They also questioned Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash based on chats from 2017.

The talent management agency Kwan, which managed Deepika and other Bollywood artists, issued a statement revealing Karishma had resigned from her post last month. “Karishma Prakash tendered her resignation on 21st of October with immediate effect and it was accepted. She now has nothing to do with KWAN or with any of the artists that the agency represents including Deepika Padukone. The ongoing investigations are on Karishma Prakash as an individual. We would request media houses and reporters to incorporate this fact while reporting on this issue,” the statement issued by Vijay Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO of Kwan.

The NCB told the court that they won’t take coercive action against Karishma until November 7.