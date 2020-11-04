Deals: iPad Pro lineup discounted across the board, $100 off Apple Watch Series 5, more

Today’s best deals include Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro lineup, plus you can take $100 off Apple Watch Series 5, and elago’s fun AirPods ice cream cases are on sale. Head below for all that and more.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro lineup hits new all-time lows

Amazon is discounting Apple’s latest iPad Pro models across both screen sizes and configurations. One standout on the 11-inch model is the Cellular 256GB rendition at $999 (Reg. $1,049). Those looking for a larger screen will want to consider the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi 128GB model at $939, which is nearly $60 off and another new all-time low. Browse through the model listings for both the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro to see all of today’s best deals.

Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 5

Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular 44mm for $429. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate, $21 less than our previous mention, and matching the best we’ve seen to date. Apple Watch Series 5 sports an always-on Retina display with both GPS and cellular connectivity baked right in, meaning that you can easily leave your phone at home and not worry about missing any calls. It also sports a swimproof build, so you can easily take your Apple Watch on a variety of workouts, ensuring that it will make it safely through the pool, rain, or a number of other activities.

elago’s AirPods/Pro Ice Cream Cases from $11

elago via Amazon is currently offering its Ice Cream AirPods Pro Case for $12. Usually fetching $15, as you’ll find on the other colorways, today’s offer is one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen and marks a new Amazon low. Also available for AirPods at $11, down from $15. elago’s Ice Cream Case coats your AirPods in a colorful design that will also keep it protected from drops or scratches when thrown in your bag. It is comprised of a soft silicone material and is still compatible with wireless chargers. You can get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

SanDisk 2TB USB-C SSD at $230

Amazon offers the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External Solid-State Drive for $230. As a comparison, it typically goes for $300 but had just dropped at Amazon and Best Buy to $250 before going to today’s deal price. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features here include USB-C connectivity delivering up to 550MB/s transfer speeds and a rugged design that’s water-resistant and compact. Includes a 3-year warranty with purchase. An ideal partner for the latest MacBooks, iMacs, iPad Pro, and Chromebooks.

Marshall AirPlay 2 speakers from $180

Amazon is currently offering the Marshall Tufton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $300. Typically fetching $400, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, matches our previous mention for the second-best to date, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Marshall Tufton delivers up to 20-hours of portable listening with a vintage-inspired design. You’ll find a leather-wrapped form-factor on the outside with IPX2 water-resistant, alongside a 3-way audio array with rear-facing driver and 40Hz – 20kHz frequency response range. Shop additional speaker deals, including the AirPlay 2-equipped Uxbridge here from $180.

