Apple Announces November 10 Event, Apple Silicon Macs Expected to Debut

Apple today announced a third fall 2020 event, which is set to be held on Tuesday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with the September and October events that saw the debut of new Apple Watches, iPhones, and other products, the November event will be digital only, with Apple likely providing pre-taped segments for each new product that will be…