DaBaby’s Brother Reportedly Commits Suicide!!

DaBaby’s older brother has died after committing suicide.

According to TMZ, Glen Johnson died in North Carolina on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The rapper wrote “Long Live My Brother,” on his Instagram bio as well as posting a video of himself seated in a car smoking weed before the camera pans to the sky.

DaBaby also took to Instagram to share lyrics from the intro track on his album “KIRK,” which mentions Johnson.

“My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family/Like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy, n*gga,” DaBaby raps in the song. He then captioned the story: “I would’ve gave up all I had to see you happy n*gga.”

Last week, DaBaby took to social media to reflect on his father passing away.

“After losing my pops unexpectedly a couple weeks after popping as a mainstream artist I numbed out ALL feelings,” he tweeted. “Wins felt the same way losses did, like nothing.