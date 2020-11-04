COVID-19 outbreak forces Louisville to postpone Virginia game

Louisville and Virginia were set to play on Saturday, but the game has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Cardinals’ program. Specifically, the outbreak hit the team’s defense and left them light on defensive linemen.

Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said on Wednesday that the football program has 10 players infected with COVID-19 and five more in quarantine. Five members of the support staff have COVID-19 and two are in quarantine.

Of the 10 players infected with COVID-19, were on defense and one on offense. The team was down to just three scholarship defensive linemen. Some programs are still able to play in games despite COVID-19 cases, but not having enough defensive linemen was part of the reason to postpone.

The Cardinals have also paused all football activities for the time being.

Louisville is 2-5 on the season and Virginia 2-4. Their game has been postponed until the following Saturday, Nov. 14.