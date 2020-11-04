Continued Election Night Coverage Preempts ‘Ninja Warrior’ Finale

RELATED STORIES

NBC’s American Ninja Warrior finalists will have to “hang in there” a bit longer now that Wednesday’s Season 12 finale has been bumped by Night 2 of presidential election results coverage.

ANW‘s two-hour finale will now air this Friday at 8/7c.

CBS’ double-episode leg of The Amazing Race, as well as both Fox’s The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice, are thus far all staying put for tonight.

Wednesday night’s originally scheduled broadcast fare also includes ABC’s full sitcom slate; the network has not yet announced any changes. (The CW has Devils and Coroner airing, but has not been carrying primetime election coverage.)

Tuesday night’s election coverage on the Big 4 totaled 19.7 million total viewers from 8 to 11 pm ET, down a good 40 percent from what ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox amassed in 2016’s fast nationals.

Of that broadcast audience watching the votes trickle in for incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, ABC accounted for 5.9 million, followed closely by NBC’s 5.7 mil, while CBS and Fox drew 4.4 mil and 3.6 mil, respectively. NBC, meanwhile, led broadcasters in the demo, scoring a 1.7 rating to ABC’s 1.5.