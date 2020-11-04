Conference USA reschedules seven postponed games

Conference USA has confirmed that seven football games postponed due to issues related to COVID-19 have been rescheduled for December.

The Florida International Panthers will be at the Charlotte 49ers on Dec. 5. That same day, the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles will face the UTEP Miners, while the Rice Owls will have a road game against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

On Dec. 10, the Florida Atlantic Owls will be at Southern Mississippi. The following day, Marshall will play at FIU.

On Dec. 12, the UAB Blazers will play at Rice, while the North Texas Mean Green will be at UTEP.

Conference USA added that its title game remains scheduled for Dec. 18 and will be hosted by the team holding the best regular-season conference winning percentage.

On Tuesday, this coming Saturday’s FIU-UTEP contest was canceled by the Panthers.

“In an abundance of caution, due to the number of healthy scholarship football student-athletes available for this game, and to ensure a sufficient number moving forward, we regret to announce that we will not be playing the football game this weekend,” FIU explained in its official statement.

FIU sits at 0-3 overall and hasn’t played since a 19-10 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Oct. 23.