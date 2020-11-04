Collingwood urged to keep young star by AFL great

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes has described Jaidyn Stephenson as a “generational talent”, urging the Magpies not to let the young star go.

This month’s trade period is set to keep Collingwood on their toes with a number of stars linked to exits as the club looks to re-sign Darcy Moore and Jordan De Goey following the monster deal given to Brodie Grundy last summer.

Midfielder Adam Treloar has headlined the list of potential exists, while it’s understood the club is also willing to let go of Tom Phillips and Mason Cox should rival teams come knocking.

Stephenson finding his name on the trade table has come as a surprise to many after he kicked 38 goals in a stunning debut season and was a key contributor to the Magpies side that made the 2018 grand final.

Jaidyn Stephenson (Getty)

Reacting to news of Stephenson’s potential exit, Kornes said he was “shocked” to hear the club was open to offloading the 2018 Rising Star award winner.

“This one shocked me more than anything, even more than the Adam Treloar situation,” Kornes told Wide World of Sports’ AFL Trade News.

“I’d have Jaidyn Stephenson at my club tomorrow.

“I know there are deficiencies in his game. Let’s look at the facts, he’s a 21-year-old who burst onto the scene and kicked 38 goals in the hardest position on the ground when he was 18 years of age.

“He followed it up with a very good second season despite some issues off the field that have been well documented, and yes he struggled this year.

“But tell me a third-year player that doesn’t have a down patch in the first three years of their career?”

Kane Cornes stunned by Collingwood’s stance on Jaidyn Stephenson

Stephenson was famously banned for 22 weeks – 12 suspended- and slapped him with a $20,000 fine over a betting scandal last year.

Kornes, a two-time All-Australian and premiership player with the Power, took particular aim at the club for celebrating Stephenson’s earlier achievements before appearing to now turn their back on the young forward.

“Two years ago Collingwood are happy to celebrate his Rising Star [award] and wheel him out in the membership packages and that he’s the next big thing. Then one poor season, in a really difficult environment where a lot of players struggled, they want to trade him out,” Kornes added.

“It just seems like the absolute easy option for me.

“What I would be doing is I would be sitting Jaidyn Stephenson down. If there are areas off the field that he’s not living up to as an AFL footballer, I would be doing that. I would be supporting him, I would be getting him in the gym and bulking him up.

“I think he’s a generational talent that’s worthwhile persisting with. Good luck finding anyone as good as Jaidyn Stephenson in the second round which is probably what they would get for him.

“Good luck is what I would say. We are very quick to write off a third-year player who has so many attributes to be a great player.

“Not many players can do what he’s done as a 21-year-old. I would be backing him in.”