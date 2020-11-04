Chrissy Teigen And John Legend’s Funny Election Twitter Conversation

#Yeson17 = People on parole in California can now vote.

#NoOn20 = In the words of the SF Chronicle, Prop 20 would, “increase punishment for theft crimes and make some prisoners ineligible for parole hearings” in California.

#YesOnJ = At least 10% of LA’s locally controlled revenue will be invested into communities — including alternatives for prison.

#Yeson110 = Removes criminal penalties for low-level drug possession and increases treatment options in Oregon.