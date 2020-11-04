Chrissy Teigen And John Legend’s Funny Election Twitter Conversation

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

A quick break from all the doom-scrolling.

If you’re looking for a moment of levity, look no further: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have served us a delightful slice of their classic Twitter banter.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

It all started when John tweeted this:

We did it! Thank you to all who voted and brought these systemic changes to life! 👏 #Yeson17 in CA #NoOn20 in CA #YesonJ in Los Angeles #Yeson110 in OR

We did it! Thank you to all who voted and brought these systemic changes to life! 👏

#Yeson17 in CA

#NoOn20 in CA

#YesonJ in Los Angeles

#Yeson110 in OR

In turn, Chrissy voiced a bit of confusion that I’m sure many of us felt:

Leading John to reply with this:

Magnificent. Hilarious. Beautiful.

In case you were wondering what John’s original tweet actually meant, I got you.

We did it! Thank you to all who voted and brought these systemic changes to life! 👏 #Yeson17 in CA #NoOn20 in CA #YesonJ in Los Angeles #Yeson110 in OR

We did it! Thank you to all who voted and brought these systemic changes to life! 👏

#Yeson17 in CA

#NoOn20 in CA

#YesonJ in Los Angeles

#Yeson110 in OR

#Yeson17 = People on parole in California can now vote.

#NoOn20 = In the words of the SF Chronicle, Prop 20 would, “increase punishment for theft crimes and make some prisoners ineligible for parole hearings” in California.

#YesOnJ = At least 10% of LA’s locally controlled revenue will be invested into communities — including alternatives for prison.

 #Yeson110 = Removes criminal penalties for low-level drug possession and increases treatment options in Oregon.

Thanks for brightening our feeds, Chrissy and John!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR