Charli D’Amelio Got A Brad Mondo Makeover

Charli D’Amelio just got the Brad Mondo treatment which included both the brutally honest hair reactions AND a Mondo Makeover.
Charli took Brad on a trip down memory lane to check out all of her old hairstyles — and he had some pretty surprising things to say!
The duo started with Charli’s first venture into hair experimentation, back when she was just 11. Brad wasn’t impressed.
“Charli, did you actually ask the hairstylist to do one stripe? This is the weirdest hair color I’ve ever seen!”
Things didn’t get better when Charli chopped her hair a few years later.
Of course, Charli also happened to have had Brad’s least favorite hair color of all time: violet red.
Charli saved the worst for last — the time she got the back of her head shaved at a barbershop:
But for Charli’s final look, he couldn’t even be mad.
To make up for all of his sassy comments, Brad pretty much had to give Charli one of his signature Mondo Makeovers.
And I have to say, it turned out AMAZING:
What do you think of Charli’s makeover and hair history? Let us know in the comments.
