Charli D’Amelio Got A Brad Mondo Makeover

Charli D’Amelio just got the Brad Mondo treatment which included both the brutally honest hair reactions AND a Mondo Makeover.

Charli took Brad on a trip down memory lane to check out all of her old hairstyles — and he had some pretty surprising things to say!


Charli D’Amelio / Via youtube.com

And Charli had a surprising number of old hairstyles for being only 16!

The duo started with Charli’s first venture into hair experimentation, back when she was just 11. Brad wasn’t impressed.


Charli D’Amelio / Via youtube.com

“I don’t understand this look because there’s only one highlight,” Brad commented.

“Charli, did you actually ask the hairstylist to do one stripe? This is the weirdest hair color I’ve ever seen!”

Things didn’t get better when Charli chopped her hair a few years later.


Charli D’Amelio / Via youtube.com

“Oh it’s like a full on combover. Like let’s go as deep as possible type of thing,” Brad noted.

Of course, Charli also happened to have had Brad’s least favorite hair color of all time: violet red.


Charli D’Amelio / Via youtube.com

“The worst kind of red is a violet red…I hate violet red. Everyone knows you use box dye to do violet red,” Brad explained. Charli added, “Red doesn’t look good on me and I learned that the hard way after like the fourth time.”

Charli saved the worst for last — the time she got the back of her head shaved at a barbershop:


Charli D’Amelio / Via youtube.com

“Who did this to you? It’s really bad…why are the lines all different sizes? Very lopsided…He went off.”

But for Charli’s final look, he couldn’t even be mad.


Charli D’Amelio / Via youtube.com

“I can’t hate on this. You look so cute. She’s so little and has a shaved side. I’m obsessed in the weirdest way possible. You looked adorable and hardcore.”

To make up for all of his sassy comments, Brad pretty much had to give Charli one of his signature Mondo Makeovers.

And I have to say, it turned out AMAZING:

What do you think of Charli’s makeover and hair history? Let us know in the comments.

