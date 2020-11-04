Charlamagne Tha God Takes Aim At 6ix9ine & Trump: Nobody Is Above The Law!!

Charlamagne Tha God hopped on Twitter to take a swipe at Donald Trump and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

He shared a mash-up image of the rapper and the president.

“The word of the day is ACCOUNTABILITY,” Charlamagne wrote in the caption of his photo. “Nobody is above the law and nobody can escape accountability. We are all accountable for ourselves, our success and failure is a result of what WE do and if you don’t make yourself accountable you will be made accountable by your circumstances. Happy Kwanzaa!!!!!!”

Trump, who is reportedly terrified of ending up in prison when he leaves the White House, is already claiming that the elections were rigged.

“This is a very big moment. This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at four o’clock in the morning and add them to the list. It’s a very sad moment,” Trump he said Tuesday night.