Charlamagne Tha God Takes Aim At 6ix9ine & Trump: Nobody Is Above The Law!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Charlamagne Tha God hopped on Twitter to take a swipe at Donald Trump and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

He shared a mash-up image of the rapper and the president.

“The word of the day is ACCOUNTABILITY,” Charlamagne wrote in the caption of his photo. “Nobody is above the law and nobody can escape accountability. We are all accountable for ourselves, our success and failure is a result of what WE do and if you don’t make yourself accountable you will be made accountable by your circumstances. Happy Kwanzaa!!!!!!”

