Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta is Netflix’s latest must-watch true-crime series

Netflix is about to release a new documentary that could be its most interesting true-crime series yet.

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta tells the story of what is considered to be one of the most infamous cases in Argentinian history, the murder or charity woker Maria Marta Garcia Belsunce.

Belsunce, who was also a sociologist, was found dead in the bath at her home, which was located in a gated community in Pilar, Buenos Aires. She was 50, and lived there with her husband, Carlos, who found her body.

While her death was originally ruled an accident, Belsunce’s stepbrother led the campaign for an investigation.

It was after an autopsy that it was discovered she had been shot in the head five times; her body had been dumped in the bath.

The documentary series follows the police’s attempts to uncover the mystery surrounding what happened to Belsunce that evening.

Its synopsis reads: “A woman is found dead in her bathtub, with a puddle of blood nearby. Her husband theorises she had an accident. But an autopsy tells a different story.”

The series will no doubt be anther hit for the streaming service following last month’s true-crime documentary American Murder.