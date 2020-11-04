Bruce Arians: Saints’ Kamara scarier than Marshall Faulk

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is doing his homework ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara burned the Buccaneers defense for 67 yards and two touchdowns during Week 1, and Arians wants to make sure that doesn’t happen again. During his preparation for Week 9, though, Arians admitted that Kamara is a tougher player for defenses to stop than Marshall Faulk, who he coached when Faulk was a rookie in Indianapolis.

“I coached Marshall Faulk, and this guy’s scarier,” Arians said, according to USA Today.

Kamara currently is on pace to break Faulk’s record for receiving yards by a running back in a season. Faulk was very good at both rushing and receiving, and Kamara does a lot of the same things as the Hall of Famer.

In seven games this season, Kamara has 55 receptions for 556 yards and three touchdowns. He needs just 492 yards to tie Faulk’s receiving record, and he has more games to accomplish the feat or set a new record.

Faulk’s record 1,048 receiving yards came in 1999 when he was a member of the St. Louis Rams squad that won the Super Bowl.

In 12 NFL seasons, Faulk racked up 12,279 yards and 100 touchdowns on the ground with 6,875 yards and 36 touchdowns receiving. It’ll be difficult for Kamara to ever match those numbers, but at just 25 years old, he’s got a long career ahead of him.