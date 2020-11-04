Broncos cancel practice after player tests positive for COVID

One day after reports surfaced that Denver Broncos general manager John Elway and CEO Joe Ellis tested positive for COVID-19, the club canceled practice after a practice squad player was added to the COVID-19/reserve list.

ESPN’s Jeff Legwold reported that practice squad tackle Darrin Paulo tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday morning.

Other than player rehab, all football activities will take place remotely, the Broncos explained in their official statement. Players and coaches will conduct their normal meeting schedule from home. The Broncos are scheduled to resume practicing on Thursday at UCHealth Training Center with meetings remaining in a virtual, remote format. The team will continue its preparations for Sunday’s game in Atlanta, working closely with the NFL and making all decisions based on the health of players, staff and their families.

Along with Paulo, guard Graham Glasgow tested positive last week, and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell didn’t attend Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers because he was under the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

“We just thought it was the best thing to do in light of the number of tests we’ve had recently,” head coach Vic Fangio said of the decision to cancel at least Wednesday’s practice.

“The thing I feel good about is none of the tests, the positive tests that we’ve had, have originated from this building. … I actually feel better when everybody’s here than when they’re not here,” he added.

Fangio has not yet decided if he will add a Saturday practice to the schedule as he did ahead of last weekend’s game against the Chargers. Denver plays at the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.