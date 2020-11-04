BOJ’s Kuroda says no plan to review ETF purchases By

© . FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference in Tokyo
TOKYO () – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank had no immediate plan to tweak its purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF) or start selling its ETF holdings.
“Our monetary easing steps, including our purchases of ETF, are necessary measures. At present, we have no plan to review our ETF-buying programme or consider unloading our holdings,” Kuroda told parliament.
