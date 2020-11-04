Black Friday has already knocked the Galaxy Tab A down to just $200

Samsung largely dominates the Android tablet space with a great device at nearly every price point, ranging from the ultra-affordable to more luxury tiers. The Galaxy Tab A sits somewhere in the middle, with reasonably powerful specs and a large, bright display at a fair value — and thanks to early Black Friday sales, it’s currently available for 40% off, making it a very difficult deal to pass up on.

Sitting at just $200, the Galaxy Tab A offers a sharp 10.1-inch display that’s perfect for watching movies, playing games, and casual browsing. It also packs the Exynos 7904 processor and 128GB of internal storage — expandable via microSD, of course.

With One UI 2 running on top of Android 10, there are plenty of ways to make use of the large screen with features like split-screen multitasking and even floating app windows with adjustable transparency. You’ll need to use these features sparingly, given the peckish 3GB of RAM, but when you’re paying just $200, it’s hard to complain.

Shop some of Black Friday’s best deals from around the web NOW!

The hardware is excellent as well. It’s impressively thin and lightweight, but it doesn’t feel cheap or flimsy thanks to its aluminum casing. You get a USB-C port for charging, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack for using traditional wired audio. There’s also a 6,150mAh battery, which should be plenty to give you comfortable all-day battery life.

Considering its typical price of $330, the Galaxy Tab A is an absolute steal right now. It isn’t clear how long this deal will last (though presumably, it’ll at least be good through Black Friday), so jump on it before it’s too late!