Bitcoin Cash Node on track to oust Bitcoin ABC By Cointelegraph

Fork in the node: Bitcoin Cash Node on track to oust Bitcoin ABC
ABC, the historically dominant implementation of (BCH), appears on the brink of giving way to a community-driven mutiny in the form of Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN).
According to Coin Dance more than 75% of nodes have signaled in favor of BCHN over the past week, while a meager 1% have shown support for ABC. There’s just over ten days left in the race.
