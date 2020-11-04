Biden received more total votes than any presidential candidate in U.S. history

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

As citizens anxiously wait for the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, one thing is certain: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has scored more votes than any other presidential candidate in U.S. history.

Biden had received 69.9 million votes as of midday Wednesday, according to the Associated Press, eclipsing President Barack Obama’s previous popular vote record of 69 million votes. President Donald Trump, on the other hand, has garnered about 67 million votes, the AP said.

Still, such a milestone does not directly translate to him becoming the next U.S. president. Neither Biden nor Trump has received the necessary 270 electoral votes required to claim victory.

After winning Michigan, one of the so-called “Blue Wall” states that have become particularly crucial in the ongoing presidential election, Biden now has earned 264 electoral votes, according to the AP. Meanwhile, Trump has 214 electoral votes.

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden acknowledged his momentum during a press conference, but he did not declare victory.

“We believe when the count is finished we’ll be the winner,” Biden said.

The 2020 presidential election has resulted in the highest voter turnout in over a century, according to the nonpartisan U.S. Elections Project. On its website, the organization stated that there have been over 160 million votes cast during this election, many of which came from young Americans who appear to be voting in record numbers.

Americans cast about 139 million total votes in 2016.

