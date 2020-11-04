Biden declares ‘we will be winners’

Democratic candidate Joe Biden insists he will win the presidential race once all votes have been counted.

Mr Biden was declared winner of Wisconsin earlier today, and is now projected to win Michigan as well, taking him to 253 college electoral votes.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks the day after the US election in Wilmington,Delaware (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

“After a long night of counting, it is clear that we are winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency,” he said.

“I am not here to declare that we have won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.

Mr Biden acknowledged the challenges awaiting him if he wins, with violence and unrest already spiralling around the country.

“I know this won’t be easy … I know how deep and hard the opposing views are in our country on so many things, but I also know this as well – to make progress we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies. We are not enemies.

Dorothy Hawkins, from left, Nia Winston and Zinnia Patcas, supporters of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, look on their phones as news breaks that Wisconsin is called for Biden during a rally calling for very cote to be counted near the Detroit Department of Elections building in Detroit. (AP)

“What brings us together as Americans is so much stronger than anything that can tear us apart.”

His message remained focused on achieving harmony after a “difficult year”.

“We have had hard campaigns before, we have faced hard times before, so once this election is finalised, and behind us, it will be for us to do what we have always done as Americans – to put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us, to lower the temperature, to see each other again, to listen to one another, to hear each other again, and respect and care for one another. To unit. To heal,” he said.

The Trump campaign confirmed it has filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania and Michigan, laying the groundwork for contesting the outcome in undecided battleground states.

Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudi Guliani, has accused the Democratic party of “cheating” and casting fake votes despite there being no evidence of voter fraud.

Chester County election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots for the 2020 general election in the United States at West Chester University, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in West Chester, Pa (AP)

Mr Biden said he felt “very good” about his position in Pennsylvania and remained confident in the democratic process.

“Yesterday once again proved that democracy is the heartbeat of this nation,” he said.

“And if we had any doubts, we shouldn’t have any longer, about a government of, by and for the people. It is very much alive, very much alive in America.