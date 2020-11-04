Bhumi Pednekar talks about how she gave her body the time it needed amidst the lockdown

We all know that our actors are working round the clock. Bhumi Pednekar is on a film-signing spree and had little free time left in her hands due to her hectic schedule.

However, come 2020 and everyone’s life was on standstill. Bhumi decided to give her body the much needed time it deserved amidst the lockdown. Since her career had a forced-break like every other artiste worldwide, the actress decided to pamper her body with the right amount of sleep and also take care of her body. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, she says, “Everything was happening at a breakneck pace. Crazy schedules where I’d sometimes start working from 3 am and wrap up after 15 hours. There were a lot of injuries and frequent illnesses.”