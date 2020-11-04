Bella Hadid Calls Lil Pump A ‘Loser’

Model Bella Hadid doesn’t think much of Lil Pump endorsing President Donald Trump, calling him a “loser.”

“Hello everybody, how y’all feeling?” Lil Pump said on stage at a Trump rally wearing a MAGA hat. “I’ve come here to say, Mr. President, I appreciate everything you’ve done for our country. You brought the troops home and you’re doing the right thing. MAGA 20/20/20. Don’t forget that! And do not vote for Sleepy Joe at all!”

Bella shared a picture of Pump a the rally and captioned the post: “This is so irresponsible. This kid is a loser.”

Trump has earned the endorsement of several rappers, including Pump, Lil Wayne, and Waka Flocka.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus. besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,” Wayne tweeted last week.