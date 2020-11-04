Bella Hadid Calls Lil Pump A ‘Loser’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Model Bella Hadid doesn’t think much of Lil Pump endorsing President Donald Trump, calling him a “loser.”

“Hello everybody, how y’all feeling?” Lil Pump said on stage at a Trump rally wearing a MAGA hat. “I’ve come here to say, Mr. President, I appreciate everything you’ve done for our country. You brought the troops home and you’re doing the right thing. MAGA 20/20/20. Don’t forget that! And do not vote for Sleepy Joe at all!”

Bella shared a picture of Pump a the rally and captioned the post: “This is so irresponsible. This kid is a loser.” 

LIL PUMP SHAVES HIS EYEBROWS

