Belichick: Patriots didn’t entertain offers on CB Gilmore

With Tom Brady gone, Julian Edelman on injured reserve and a 2-5 record, the New England Patriots’ dynasty has seemingly come to an end. Bill Belichick’s squad reportedly was prepared to part ways with one of its best defensive players at the trade deadline on Tuesday in an effort to stock up for the future, but a deal never happened and, apparently, was never going to.

Belichick revealed on Wednesday that the Patriots didn’t entertain any offers on Stephon Gilmore, who is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.