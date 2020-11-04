Ava DuVernay Declares ‘War’ at Black Lives Matter Event Before Election Day

WENN

The ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ filmmaker says, ‘We are in war,’ during a passionate speech at a Black Lives Matter event in the Staples Center, Los Angeles ahead of the U.S. election.

Ava DuVernay gave a passionate speech at a Black Lives Matter event at the Staples Center, Los Angeles on Monday (02Nov20).

The filmmaker hosted the rally and declared, “We are in a war,” ahead of the U.S. election, as she urged attendees to cast their vote amid the movement against police brutality and racially motivated violence on the Black community.

“Thank you for holding space for this resistance, for this power, for this voice, for demonstrating who we are, that we can proclaim what we want, that we can exercise rights that are given to us and rights that we take that are not given to us, that we can declare what we want,” she said in a video captured by BLM Los Angeles.

“This moment is not an end all be all. This vote, this election is not even the half of what is ahead of us and what needs to happen tomorrow and the next day and the next day. But it is a tool, it is a weapon in our arsenal and we are going to fight. We are in a war.”

“Good Trouble” actress Sherry Cola wore an I Voted sticker on her yellow beanie as she attended the rally, along with her co-star Zuri Adele, who also showed up to lend her support. Meanwhile, Seri DeYoung, who has appeared on “S.W.A.T” and “Breaking Bad“, wore a black ‘The future is female’ slogan sweatshirt with a gold ‘Vote’ necklace, as she also joined the crowd.