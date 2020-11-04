Atari token falls 70% just days after public sale concludes By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Atari token falls 70% just days after public sale concludes

Atari Token (ATRI), the first foray into a gaming digital currency by legendary video game developers Atari Interactive, ended its first 36 hours of trading down almost 70%. The current price is well below the public sale price and is even below the discounted price in the presale rounds.

The token sale — held on .com exchange and concluding two days before trading began — was reportedly marred by several mishaps. These included challenges with order processing, non-crediting of funds, and delays in withdrawals of up to 16 hours. The Atari Token team has yet to comment on these issues and their usually-active Twitter account has been relatively silent over the last few days.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR