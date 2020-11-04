Atari token falls 70% just days after public sale concludes By Cointelegraph

Atari token falls 70% just days after public sale concludes



Atari Token (ATRI), the first foray into a gaming digital currency by legendary video game developers Atari Interactive, ended its first 36 hours of trading down almost 70%. The current price is well below the public sale price and is even below the discounted price in the presale rounds.

The token sale — held on .com exchange and concluding two days before trading began — was reportedly marred by several mishaps. These included challenges with order processing, non-crediting of funds, and delays in withdrawals of up to 16 hours. The Atari Token team has yet to comment on these issues and their usually-active Twitter account has been relatively silent over the last few days.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph