Asian Stocks Up, With U.S. Election Results Still Up in the Air By .com

By Gina Lee

.com – Asia Pacific stocks were up on Thursday morning, as the world continues to await a victor from the U.S. presidential elections.

Democrat candidate Joe Biden claimed victory in the states of Wisconsin and Michigan earlier in the day, putting him a foot closer to the White House. Biden has 264 of the 270 electoral votes needed to declare victory, compared to incumbent President Donald Trump’s 214, according to Bloomberg. Whether the U.S. will see a Biden or Trump presidency now hinges on the vote count from a few remaining swing states, and Trump is already pursuing lawsuits and a recount in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

However, should Biden be able to overcome the challenge posed by Trump and become the next president, the failure to achieve the widely expected Democrat sweep of the Senate and House of Representative could hamper his ability to implement his agenda of big stimulus packages to aid the COVID-19-hit economy.

As investors await the results, Asian stocks followed U.S. shares’ lead in seemingly welcoming the prospect of a policy gridlock, hitting its highest level since March 201, and avoided big bets on a big stimulus package.

“Up until about last week, the consensus belief was a full blue sweep – now that’s changing you’re seeing a repricing taking place in the market … we’re seeing a boost today because a more status quo Senate may ease the burden of regulations on the tech sector,” Wells Fargo (NYSE:) Securities LLC equity strategist Anna Han told Bloomberg.

Other investor agreed with Han.

“Equity markets have now decided they like the prospect of a ‘do nothing’ President, lacking control of both houses of Congress, in which respect history is on their side,” National Australia Bank (OTC:) head of FX Strategy Ray Attrill told .

“This view will, though, remain contingent on some sort of COVID-19 related fiscal package being agreed, ideally sooner rather than later,” Attrill warned.

Japan’s gained 1.20% by 11:04 PM ET (3:04 AM GMT) and South Korea’s rose 1.49%

In Australia, the was up 0.99%.

Hong Kong’s soared 2.35%, leading the gains. Alibaba’s Hong Kong stocks soared 5.70% even as Chinese regulators halted the Shanghai and Hong Kong arms of Ant Group’s IPO, expected to have been the world’s biggest listing.

China’s was up 0.58% and the gained 0.68%.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England will hand down its monetary policy later in the day, which is widely expected to include quantitative easing program that could total GBP200 billion ($259.83 billion).

Investors also await the Federal Reserve monetary policy due on Thursday and the U.S. , due on Friday.