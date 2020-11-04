As America holds its breath over an election outcome, Twitter lights up with cracks from around the world

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

It could be several more hours—if not days—before we know the fate of a handful of nail-biter states to swing the election in favor of Joe Biden or Donald Trump. We’re looking at you: Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

While America remains gripped with the uncertainty of a marathon vote count, the world cannot help but gawk—and, this being the social media age, deliver some smart-aleck cracks at the expense of the world’s No. 1 superpower.

West Africa

A Nairobi-based cartoonist who goes by the Twitter handle @gathara couldn’t help but point out (repeatedly) the irony of America’s disputed election. Kenya has been no stranger to Election Day controversy and even violence in recent years, sometimes requiring international observers, such as former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

Gathara figured it was time to turn the tables, applying some of the same journalistic tropes used on his homeland to the situation in the U.S.

#BREAKING Statement from AU headquarters condemns post-election violence in the US following a chaotic presidential poll, and urges "all parties,quot; to engage in "inclusive dialogue to preserve cohesion and create a climate of confidence capable of guaranteeing peace and stability,quot;. — gathara (@gathara) November 4, 2020

Europe

President Trump himself has provided some choice material to the chattering masses on Twitter. In a now deleted early-morning Tweet, the President punctuated his stop-the-vote-count directive with a meatball-sized malapropism that quizzically pointed out, “The Poles are closed.”

That proved too much to resist for Jakub Krupa, a London-based journalist who writes about Polish and European politics. Not long after Trump’s tweet, Poland did in fact close—well, Poland’s schools, shops, and cinemas did in order to fight back a deadly wave of COVID infections. “Thanks Donald,” Krupa faux grumbled.

And now the Poles have actually closed. Thanks Donald. https://t.co/FmdBTLGXlZ — Jakub Krupa (@JakubKrupa) November 4, 2020

Of course, the U.S. does not hold the monopoly on excruciating moments in the history of democracy, as several British commentators point out. In some U.K. voting districts, the field of candidates is so diverse it sometimes means the Prime Minister is on the same ballot as Lord Buckethead and some man dressed as the Sesame Street character Elmo. (Social media loves this about British politics. Please. Don’t. Change. A. Thing.)

With that in mind, one commentator, Owen Barder, asks his followers to consider what a “well-functioning democracy” looks like.

This is how an election count looks in a well-functioning democracy. pic.twitter.com/jChNbFO4RM — Owen Barder (@owenbarder) November 4, 2020

Down Under

Others cannot help but marvel that the fate of America’s presidential vote depends so heavily on the United States Postal Service—national postal services being a punching bag the world over.

Upon reflection, that realization elicits some sympathy, and plenty of yucks.

America regrets tasking Australia Post to deliver the election results — The Chaser (@chaser) November 4, 2020

Additional reporting by David Meyer in Berlin.

