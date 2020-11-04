Ariana Grande Talks Hairstyles And New Song

“Hair definitely is personal.”
If there’s two things I know about Ariana Grande: she likes her notes high and her ponytails even higher.
And before we were introduced to the signature pony, we knew Ari as Cat from Victorious, who rocked bright red tresses.
With two beauty staples attached to her career, some fans often wondered what her natural hair looked like. So on a few rare occasions, the Grammy Award-winning artist teased fans with a few photos of her curls.
Now, with a new song titled “My Hair” off her sixth studio album Positions, Ariana wants fans to learn a little more about her hair journey. In a recent Zach Sang Show interview, she opened up about the significance of the song.
“[Hair] definitely is [personal], especially when your hair kind of is something that you use to differentiate, you know what I mean?”
“It’s kind of like the red was Cat, and that was very much a character, and it was very much a portion of my life that I love and I am so grateful for.”
“My real hair, which is the humungous, curly, curly poof, is kind of, I don’t know…”
“…so few people get to see it and it’s cute, and it reminds me of me as a kid…it’s who I am privately.”
But the 27-year-old singer also admitted that ponytail-Ari also plays a really big part in who she is today, which is part of the reason she wanted to write “My Hair.”
“But so is this. I wear my ponytail all the time too, but the curls are definitely something that I don’t bring around much.”
“I think that’s kind of what I envisioned that song being about, is because it’s like such an intimate thing to be just like curly shower head.”
Ari concluded, “The hair for me is such a guard, character facade type thing, and it has had its own evolution, but it has always been this kind of costume piece.”
And then again last February, when she shared an adorable throwback photo of her 5-year-old self and her vibrant curls.
Well, all I know is, whether it’s short or long, curly or straight, Ariana looks beautiful no matter what style she rocks.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!