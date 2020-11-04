Apple Stores in England will offer click-and-collect service during lockdown

Apple will offer Storefront service at its retail stores in England starting this Friday. The temporary pickup format will allow Apple to remain open and continue serving customers in a limited capacity during the launch of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, even as England enters a new national lockdown.

England’s COVID-19 lockdown begins on November 5 and extends until at least December 2. The new restrictions specify that all non-essential stores will close to walk-in customers, but retailers may still offer delivery and “click-and-collect” services. Apple Stores in England will initially close on November 5 and reopen on November 6.

Apple’s Express storefronts allow customers to collect online orders at a safe and convenient pickup window. Browsing the store is not permitted, and service is offered only with a reserved time slot. Click-and collect service allows for the same convenient pickup of orders and returns, but Genius Support is unavailable. Apple has not updated the status of the iPhone Upgrade Program, which is only available in-store in the UK.

Apple has added Express storefronts to more than 50 locations across the US, France, Canada, and the UK as of November 4, although a number of stores have since reclosed entirely due to COVID-19 conditions. France imposed restrictions similar to England’s lockdown on October 30.

🟡 Apple Stores with click-and-collect service

Effective November 6

Tap the arrow ➡️ icon on the map to view the status of each store.

Apple’s 38 stores in the UK have largely remained opened since June, although new restrictions forced one location in both Northern Ireland and Wales to temporarily reclose. Two locations in London transitioned to Express service in October.

If you’re planning to preorder the iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max, choosing contactless delivery is still the safest and most efficient way to receive your new phone. Stores offering click-and-collect service may have limited hours and few options for Apple Support and set up of new devices.

You can visit the Apple Store Online for more resources, check the hours for your store, or schedule an Online Personal Session, where an Apple Specialist will help you set up your new device.

Lead image courtesy of Rayan Khan

