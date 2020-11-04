AP News publishes US presidential election results on the blockchain By Cointelegraph

AP News publishes US presidential election results on the blockchain
The Associated Press news agency has been publishing incoming results from the Nov. 3 United States presidential election onto the and blockchains.
As noted on the developer webpage detailing how to access its AP Elections API, results are being immutably written to blockchain by Everipedia’s OraQle software.
