All about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s wedding ring

A beauty queen inside out, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made a place for herself in the industry purely based on her hardwork and talent. The actress is also a phenomenal dancer and emotes effortlessly on screen, which her fans love about her. Aishwarya has been in the industry for years now and the actress now believes in picking the projects she really wants to do only as she loves spending all her time with her daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya got married to Abhishek in 2007 and 13 years later the couple still looks in sync.

However, today we are here to tell you about Aishwarya’s dreamy wedding ring that blew our mind off. No doubt that to impress Aishwarya, Abhishek had to go all out and well, he did. The actor bought a 53-carat solitaire diamond ring, which according to a report in a leading daily cost nearly Rs 50 lakhs. Jaw-dropping, isn’t it?