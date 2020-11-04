Akshay Kumar dances with 100 transgenders in Laxmii

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are set to impress the audience in Laxmii. The film is releasing digitally on November 9, 2020. Laxmii will have Akshay in a never-seen-before avatar where he will be playing a character who gets possessed by a transgender’s soul. The actor’s performance is looking top notch in the trailer of the film and songs like Burj Khalifa from the film have already become chartbusters.

Yesterday the song Bam Bholle released and it created a stir among the audience as Akshay is seen in his avatar as a transgender in it. But, there is one tiny detail that we’ve got about the track. Choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, the song is not just special because Akshay is seen in a different avatar, it is also special because it has 100 transgenders dancing with him. Well, this project is surely making us eager to watch it soon. What about you?