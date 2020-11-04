‘A major fraud on our nation’: Donald Trump casts doubt on election process

US President Donald Trump has described the 2020 election process as a “major fraud on our nation” and claimed a premature victory.

No winner has been officially declared in the presidential race.

The President appeared before supporters at the White House early Wednesday morning and cried foul over the election results.

Donald Trump also vowed to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive election. There are no substantiated reports of electoral misconduct.

“This is a fraud on the American public, this is an embarrassment to our country,” said Donald Trump.

“We were getting ready to win this election – frankly we did win this election. So our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation.”

“We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we will be going to the US Supreme Court, we want all voting to stop.”

The comments drew a strong response from Democrat politicians on social media.

“Every American who voted, whether in person, by mail, by dropbox, or drive-thru will have their vote counted,” tweeted Raúl Grijalva, Representative for Arizona’s 3rd congressional district.

“They will decide the next President, not Donald Trump.”

Meanwhile, Don Beyer, Representative for Virginia’s 8th congressional district, called Donald Trump a “liar”

“He hopes to steal the election by cheating, but he will not succeed. Every vote must be counted.”

Earlier, the president tweeted accusing the Democrats of “trying to steal the election”. Twitter later hid the tweet, saying the content was disputed and potentially misleading.

This is not the first Trump has bemoaned the US election process.

This was from Obama vs Romney in 2012.

But Trump’s comments on Wednesday came after Democrat rival Joe Biden also told supporters at a rally in Delaware that “we’re going to win”.

Facebook has labelled posts from both candidates alleging victory.

“Once President Trump began making premature claims of victory, we started running notifications on Facebook and Instagram that votes are still being counted and a winner is not projected,” the company said.

“We’re also automatically applying labels to both candidates’ posts with this information”.

The night ended with hundreds of thousands of votes still to be counted, and the outcome still unclear in key states.