$5M staked in eight hours as community cautiously backs ETH 2.0 By Cointelegraph

$5M staked in eight hours as community cautiously backs ETH 2.0
The long awaited deposit contract for 2.0 has finally been deployed opening the doors to staking opportunities for ETH holders.
Deposits began in earnest with over $1 million in ETH landing in the contract within the first half an hour according to observers like The Crypto Cactus (NYSE:).
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.