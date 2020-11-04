49ers’ Kittle wants to play in two weeks despite foot fracture?

The San Francisco 49ers can’t catch a break when it comes to injuries. All-Pro tight end George Kittle, who missed Weeks 2 and 3 with a knee injury, could be out at least eight weeks after suffering a foot fracture against the Seattle Seahawks over the weekend.

While head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the eight-week recovery period on Tuesday, he also revealed that Kittle wants to return to the field before the two months are up.

“I know it’s something in his foot,” Shanahan said, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “It didn’t show up on their X-rays, but whether on the MRIs or CT scan or something with a better resolution, it showed. It happened on that one play. I think they told me eight weeks. Kittle says two, but that’s how he rolls. That’s why he’ll go on IR and if it’s better than what they’re saying, he’ll have a chance to come back this year, but eight weeks is eight weeks.”

There is no way Kittle can return in two weeks — he’s set to be placed on injured reserve, which will keep him out of San Francisco’s lineup for at least three weeks, if not longer.

If Kittle misses eight weeks, he’ll miss the remainder of the regular season. The 27-year-old could return for the playoffs, but the 49ers don’t appear to be headed for a postseason run after making it to the Super Bowl last season. Shanahan’s squad sits last in the NFC West with a 4-4 record, and it’s unlikely they leapfrog any team ahead of them with the injuries continuing to stack up.

San Francisco has been hit particularly hard by injuries this season. On top of Kittle, Jimmy Garoppolo also was injured during Sunday’s loss after missing Weeks 3 and 4 with an ankle injury. The team also lost Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas for the year after both tore their ACLs.