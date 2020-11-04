30-year-old Taunton man shot to death

A 30-year-old Taunton man was reportedly shot to death at his home Tuesday afternoon.

Taunton police were called to 23 Myrtle St. around 3:57 p.m. where they found Jean Carlos Lopez, who was living there, outside the home suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office in a press release. Lopez was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he later died.

Authorities are continuing to investigate. Anyone who may know something about the incident is asked to call Taunton police.