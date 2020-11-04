25 NFL head coaches in waiting

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

After being on the interview circuit for two years, it seems certain the Chiefs offensive coordinator will be hired in 2021. The Chiefs have lost two Andy Reid-era OCs (Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy), and Bieniemy has a timing advantage. He took over as Reid’s right-hand man in 2018, the same year Patrick Mahomes began to incinerate defenses and rocket the Chiefs to the top of the league. Bieniemy’s knock is that he does not call plays. But he certainly has helped Reid design the Mahomes-led, Super Bowl-winning offense. That will be enough to get the former NFL running back a gig next year.