2020 Gold Glove winners: Javier Baez, Luis Robert give announcement Chicago flavor

At least one election result was announced Tuesday night: the verdict of 2020 MLB Gold Glove awards.

Announcements were made for every position, giving honors to some players for the first time while further padding the trophy cabinet of other top fielders.

Chicago fans of all stripes were happy to see the outcome, which included awards for Cubs stars Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo, as well as White Sox rookie Luis Robert.

Rays players were lauded for their defense throughout their run to the World Series, but none of them received a Gold Glove. The Rangers, Mariners and Indians each had two honorees.

The SABR Defensive Index, a statistical measure of the number of defensive runs saved, determined this year’s Gold Glove winners. Usually, managers also get to vote, but that portion of the proceedings was scrapped “due to the compressed 2020 season.”

Below is a full list of 2020 MLB Gold Glove winners, separated by league and position:

American League Gold Glove winners

Pos.NameTeam
CRoberto PerezIndians
1BEvan WhiteMariners
2BCesar HernandezIndians
SSJ.P. CrawfordMariners
3BIsiah Kiner-FalefaRangers
RFJoey GalloRangers
CFLuis RobertWhite Sox
LFAlex GordonRoyals
PGriffin CanningAngels

National League Gold Glove winners

Pos.NameTeam
CTucker BarnhartReds
1BAnthony RizzoCubs
2BKolten WongCardinals
SSJavier BaezCubs
3BNolan ArenadoRockies
RFMookie BettsDodgers
CFTrent GrishamPadres
LFTyler O’NeillCardinals
PMax FriedBraves

