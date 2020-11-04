16 BIPOC TikTok Creators To Follow

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

These accounts will improve your feed.

You’ve probably heard the names of TikTokers like Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae Easterling, and the “Savage” dance creator Keara “Keke” Wilson — but there are so many other incredible people on the app as well!

Here are 16 BIPOC creators to follow to make your feed 100% better:

1.
Starting off with a bang, and one of the most popular stars on this list: Analisse Rodriguez is a choreographer and dancer — although “dancer” doesn’t do her justice. She and her two siblings, @katttrod, @rafirod, prove that rhythm does run in the family.

@analisseworld

The Rodriguez siblings⚡️ 🖤⚡️ @rafirod__ @katttrod ( DC: Us )

♬ original sound – Erica Lueken

What is their DNA and how do I get it?

9.
This is a three-for-one deal that’s catered to anyone who appreciates joy. Kadeem Hemmings, aka one-third of the @basementgang, dances and goofs around with his two friends in the basement of his home.

@kadeemh

If you guys like the bloopers I’ll drop em for often 😗 @nathanieljames1 @nickk_mcdonald #bts

♬ Tokyo Drift – Xavier Wulf

An alarm could go off and they’d still find a way to dance to it.

13.
One of the top Tok’ers for impressions/accents/voices, Grace Africa, can probably speak in like 4,000 different accents. Some of her most popular: skater bro, Nigerian parent and Cardi B.

@grace_africa

Walmart😂 I don’t know where the cardi b came from I was feeling myself😂 hair from @ulahair

♬ original sound – Grace Africa

Also, she often uses her platform to bring awareness to the police brutality movement happening in Nigeria #EndSARS.

14.
All hail the queen — or at least @headoftheehoochies. If you’re into hilarious, intersectional feminist rants, this is the leader for you. Her videos frequently feature her cat, Cameron, as well.

@headoftheehoochies

we’re tired. the cookout is full. they cannot come

♬ original sound – Queen Hoochie ✨

She must be EXHAUSTED from carrying the progressive movement on her back.

15.
This one’s for you transition TikTok. Liz Sanchez blew up basically for being at the top of the transition game and never failing to deliver her signature roundhouse kick into a hot outfit.

@officiallizsanchez

Reply to @user8768035107195 Guess that’s why my feet hurt 🥴 // Everyone go out & vote if you haven’t already! 😤 #foryou

♬ original sound – L I Z S A N C H E Z

Her bio is literally “shawty w/ the stool and transitions” so she knows who she is and what she stands for.

16.
This man… is honestly a gem in this world. His videos are literally just him walking in the street sharing his fleeting thoughts 90% of the time, and somehow they still hit.

@anania00 ♬ original sound – annie

Never have I felt so proud to be called ugly :’)

Who are your favorite BIPOC creators on TikTok? Let us know in the comments!

