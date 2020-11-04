16 BIPOC TikTok Creators To Follow

These accounts will improve your feed.
You’ve probably heard the names of TikTokers like Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae Easterling, and the “Savage” dance creator Keara “Keke” Wilson — but there are so many other incredible people on the app as well!
Here are 16 BIPOC creators to follow to make your feed 100% better:
1.
Starting off with a bang, and one of the most popular stars on this list: Analisse Rodriguez is a choreographer and dancer — although “dancer” doesn’t do her justice. She and her two siblings, @katttrod, @rafirod, prove that rhythm does run in the family.
@analisseworld
The Rodriguez siblings⚡️ 🖤⚡️ @rafirod__ @katttrod ( DC: Us )
♬ original sound – Erica Lueken
9.
This is a three-for-one deal that’s catered to anyone who appreciates joy. Kadeem Hemmings, aka one-third of the @basementgang, dances and goofs around with his two friends in the basement of his home.
@kadeemh
If you guys like the bloopers I’ll drop em for often 😗 @nathanieljames1 @nickk_mcdonald #bts
♬ Tokyo Drift – Xavier Wulf
13.
One of the top Tok’ers for impressions/accents/voices, Grace Africa, can probably speak in like 4,000 different accents. Some of her most popular: skater bro, Nigerian parent and Cardi B.
@grace_africa
Walmart😂 I don’t know where the cardi b came from I was feeling myself😂 hair from @ulahair
♬ original sound – Grace Africa
14.
All hail the queen — or at least @headoftheehoochies. If you’re into hilarious, intersectional feminist rants, this is the leader for you. Her videos frequently feature her cat, Cameron, as well.
@headoftheehoochies
we’re tired. the cookout is full. they cannot come
♬ original sound – Queen Hoochie ✨
15.
This one’s for you transition TikTok. Liz Sanchez blew up basically for being at the top of the transition game and never failing to deliver her signature roundhouse kick into a hot outfit.
@officiallizsanchez
Reply to @user8768035107195 Guess that’s why my feet hurt 🥴 // Everyone go out & vote if you haven’t already! 😤 #foryou
♬ original sound – L I Z S A N C H E Z
16.
This man… is honestly a gem in this world. His videos are literally just him walking in the street sharing his fleeting thoughts 90% of the time, and somehow they still hit.
@anania00 ♬ original sound – annie
Who are your favorite BIPOC creators on TikTok? Let us know in the comments!
