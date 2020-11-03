Your Wednesday Briefing

China halts Ant Group’s huge I.P.O.

The dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong — the biggest stock debut in history — was postponed one day after Chinese regulators summoned Jack Ma and other executives of the financial technology giant.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange slammed the brakes on Ant’s initial public offering and informed the company that the share sale, which was expected to raise $37 billion, might no longer meet the requirements for listing. On Monday, Chinese regulators had summoned company executives, including Mr. Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba and Ant’s controlling shareholder, for a meeting.

Neither the regulators nor Ant have said in detail what was discussed at the meeting. Shortly after the Shanghai exchange’s announcement late Tuesday, Ant said it was suspending the Hong Kong listing as well. The company apologized to investors “for any inconvenience.”

Context: The company’s Alipay payment app has more than 730 million users and also serves as a platform for small loans, insurance and investment products. But competing against China’s financial institutions always comes with risk. Ant’s future remains at the mercy of Chinese regulators.