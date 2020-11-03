Your Wednesday Briefing

China halts Ant Group’s huge I.P.O.
The dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong — the biggest stock debut in history — was postponed one day after Chinese regulators summoned Jack Ma and other executives of the financial technology giant.
The Shanghai Stock Exchange slammed the brakes on Ant’s initial public offering and informed the company that the share sale, which was expected to raise $37 billion, might no longer meet the requirements for listing. On Monday, Chinese regulators had summoned company executives, including Mr. Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba and Ant’s controlling shareholder, for a meeting.
Neither the regulators nor Ant have said in detail what was discussed at the meeting. Shortly after the Shanghai exchange’s announcement late Tuesday, Ant said it was suspending the Hong Kong listing as well. The company apologized to investors “for any inconvenience.”
Context: The company’s Alipay payment app has more than 730 million users and also serves as a platform for small loans, insurance and investment products. But competing against China’s financial institutions always comes with risk. Ant’s future remains at the mercy of Chinese regulators.
U.S. barrels toward a virus record
The country is facing one of its most alarming periods in the pandemic. More than 93,000 cases were announced across the U.S. on Monday, the second-highest total of the pandemic.
More than 20 states have set weekly case records, and more than 40 states are seeing a pattern of growing infections. In many Midwestern hot spots, hospitals and health care systems are overwhelmed.
The surge came as the Trump administration’s coronavirus response coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, delivered a stark warning to White House officials that the pandemic was entering a new and “deadly phase” that demanded a more aggressive approach. In a private memo, she suggested that President Trump and his advisers focus more on controlling the virus and less on preventing lockdowns.
In other developments:
Hong Kong will require all travelers arriving from anywhere outside mainland China to quarantine for 14 days at a hotel starting Nov. 13, officials said.
Britain will try its first citywide testing in Liverpool, which has been hit hard by the virus.
China envisions a new Hong Kong
Low taxes. Duty-free shopping. Sandy beaches. Beijing wants to turn Hainan Province, an island in the South China Sea, into a shopping and finance mecca and a destination for global companies.
If that sounds familiar, it’s because China already has a place like that: Hong Kong. Building Hainan as a low-tax, low-regulation haven will be a tough task, and Beijing is not about to give up control.
Indonesia jobs bill: President Joko Widodo signed a bill that would eliminate labor and environmental protections. Presented as a stimulus package, the law gets rid of mandatory days off for workers and allows businesses to replace full- employees with cheaper contract workers. Last month, hundreds of thousands of Indonesians took to the streets in protest.
Austria attack: A man who opened fire in central Vienna on Monday night, killing four people and wounding 22 others, wanted to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State, Austria’s interior minister said. The gunman was killed nine minutes after the attack began.
Hong Kong media: The police arrested Choy Yuk-ling, a prizewinning journalist whose work had exposed the authorities’ delayed response to a mob attack on antigovernment protesters last year. The arrest intensified concerns about a crackdown on press freedom in Hong Kong.
The importance of calming down
Can’t concentrate? Losing sleep? Binge-eating your feelings? Whether it’s because of lockdowns or elections, people around the world are on edge. Here are a few tips from our Well editor on letting go of anxiety and gaining perspective. Hopefully, they will help you calm down a little bit.
Interrupt yourself. As you feel your anxiety level rising, try to practice “self interruption.” Go for a walk. Call a friend. Run an errand. “I think people really need to move away from wherever it is they are and break the momentum,” said one meditation teacher.
Move for three minutes. It takes just a short burst of exercise — three minutes to be exact — to improve your mood, said Kelly McGonigal, a health psychologist and lecturer at Stanford University whose latest book is “The Joy of Movement.” Do jumping jacks. Stand and box. Do wall push-ups. Dance.
Tackle a home project. Get rid of clutter, make a scrapbook, get a new comforter, hang artwork.
Unleash the aromatics. Take a lavender foot bath, burn a scented candle or spritz the air with orange aromatherapy. A study of 141 pregnant women found that rubbing or soaking feet with lavender cream significantly reduced anxiety, stress and depression. Lavender baths lower cortisol levels in infants.
