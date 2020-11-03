Woman discovers boyfriend of four years is cheating after noticing small detail in photo

A woman has told how she turned digital detective to catch her cheating boyfriend of four years.

Sydney Kinsch realised her man had been being unfaithful through one image which she has shared in a video on social media.

Her discovery has now gone viral racking up 1.3million views on Tik Tok with Sydney being praised and others telling similar stories, reports The Mirror.

An innocent looking picture of the man wearing sunglasses was what tipped her off.

On a closer look, the reflection in the lens showed a picture of another woman’s legs hanging from a car.







(Image: Tik Tok)



The Daily Mirror reports In the comments of the video, she explained that her boyfriend had been cheating for a month and she only found out on September 21.

Her suspicions were aroused after receiving this photo a week before.

She captioned the video: “Check the reflection in your boyfriend’s sunnies ladies.”

The video has racked up 148,000 likes and hundreds of comments since it was uploaded two days ago.

Lots of people were impressed with Sydney’s detective skills.

One curious woman asked: “Ok but what did you respond I need to know.”

Sydney replied: “I called him and asked if he realised he sent me a b**** in his Snapchat and he had no idea.

“So I sent it to him and he called me crazy and that it was our friends gf and that’s he’s allowed to have friends.

“He was with “like 5 people”….I found out a week later ALL the details.”

She claimed in another comment that her boyfriend had been cheating for a month before she found out.

One woman joked: “Guys always thinking they can pull a fast one on us.”

Another joked: “Don’t know why he’s got the sunnies on, he’s not that bright.”

And lots of other people had suffered similar heartbreaking realisations.

One woman commented: “How I caught my ex too. Reflection in a window.”

Another added: “This legit happened to me!!! My ex took a selfie to send me and I saw the chick in his glasses reflection lol.

“He was at a restaurant lol.”

A third replied: “Lmao I recognised his tattoos in the mirror in a girls story.”